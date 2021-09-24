SC Issues Notice To Centre, Directs To Levy 30% Export Duty On All Forms Of Iron Ore

The Supreme Court on Friday took note of a PIL alleging that some private firms are evading export duty by exporting the iron ore in pellet form. The top court issued a notice to the Central government and sought directions to levy 30% export duty on the export of the non-renewable iron ore in all forms.

SC directs centre to levy 30% export duty on all forms of iron ore export

The PIL was heard by a three-judge bench, including CJI NV Ramana, and Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant. The bench has directed the Centre to respond to the NGO Common Cause's petition and has given it four weeks to file its affidavit. In its plea, the NGO had requested that the Central government should take a strong cognizance of the issue and should immediately announce orders prohibiting the exporting of iron ore in any form, including pellets. The plea also suggested that the Union government otherwise, should impose a 30% export charge on all types of iron ore.

The NGO was represented by Advocate Prashant Bhushan in the matter. During the hearing, Advocate Prashant Bhushan reminded the Supreme Court about the rulings on iron mining and export, claiming that even a Parliamentary committee had stated that iron ore export must not be allowed at the expense of local enterprises.

"To discourage the iron ore export, imposition of 30 per cent export duty has been provided, however, the ore has been exported in pellet form without paying the duty," Bhushan said, as reported by ANI.

According to the PIL filed in SC, the mining companies are unlawfully trying to export massive volumes of iron ore in form of pellets to avert the required 30% export duty on iron ore exports and it is causing huge losses to the national treasury. This is also resulting in the shortage of iron ore supply to the domestic steel industry, costing the government thousands of Crores of rupees. It went on to say that such illegal exports of iron ore pellets, ultimately results in over-exploitation of natural resources, which has a harmful effect on the environment. It also added that the government is intruding on people's right to a safe environment.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI/ Rep Image