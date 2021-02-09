SC Issues Notice To Centre On Petition Backing Farm Laws; Reply Sought In 4 Weeks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice on the petition of flour mills that were filed in favor of the Centre's three agricultural laws and sought a reply from the government within four weeks.

The PIL filed by three flour mills from Uttar Pradesh said the farm laws should be implemented since they were passed by the Parliament. The petition was filed shortly after the top court stayed its implementation in January, in the wake of ongoing farmers' protest.

READ | SC Panel Holds Talks With 17 Farmer Organisations From 11 States Over Centre's Farm Laws

The plea states that several farmer unions, as well as flour mill owners, have who want the farm laws to be implemented, despite thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana demanding a rollback of the laws.

The apex court while staying the agriculture laws, formed a committee to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre in order to resolve the issue. The SC-constituted committee held multiple meetings with farmers' unions across the country from February 3-5 to resolve the standoff over the farm laws.

READ | Supreme Court Stays Implementation Of 3 Farm Laws; Forms Committee To Resolve Stand-off

SC panel holds talks with 32 farm unions

Even as BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann opted out of the panel, the three other members—agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat interacted with 32 farm unions from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal last week.

These unions not only gave frank views about the agrarian laws but also gave suggestions to improve the implementation of the laws. The panel will submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws to the SC within two months from the date of its first sitting.

READ | Haryana Khap Panchayats Pressurise Chautala Over Farm Laws; JJP-BJP Alliance Under Strain

What are the three farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ | Ruckus Continues In Lok Sabha Over Farm Laws; Speaker Om Birla Slams Oppn's Sloganeering