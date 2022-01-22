SC Issues Notice To Centre On Petition For Creation Of Indian Environment Service

In response to the petition seeking the creation of the Indian Environment Service and a high-powered body to ensure environmental protection compliance in all ground-level projects, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre on Friday. While issuing notice to the Union Environment Ministry, a bench comprising of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh voiced scepticism over issuing a mandamus for the development of such a service.

However, the Supreme Court stated that it can be investigated if the Centre intended to execute the findings of the committee led by a former Cabinet Secretary, according to PTI. Advocate Samar Vijay Singh filed the petition, which referred to a report submitted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests' High-Level Committee in 2014, which recommended the formation of a new All-India service, the Indian Environment Service, under the chairmanship of former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian.

PSC rejected TSR Subramanian Report

The petition said, "the Parliament Standing Committee (PSC) rejected TSR Subramanian Report that reviewed various Acts administered by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and recommended that the government should constitute a new committee to review the laws."

Despite the adoption of a comprehensive legislative framework to address environmental concerns, the petition noted that one of the key reasons for environmental degradation is the environmental institutions' failure to implement existing laws, according to ANI. It added that there is a lack of effective coordination among Ministries and Intuitions on environmental issues, as well as a shortage of trained personnel in administration, policy formulation, and policy implementation.

Train officers in environmental law enforcement

In addition, the petition calls for the establishment of an Indian Environmental Service Academy to train officers in environmental law enforcement. The petition also said that it is past time for a distinct All India Service comprised of domain specialists to be established for environmental protection. It further stated that given the current administrative structure, it is reasonable to assume that government employees will be unable to devote additional time to environmental issues and to provide assistance to the general public and that it is now necessary to establish an independent All India Service called the Indian Environment Service.

(Inputs from ANI/ PTI)

