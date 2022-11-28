SC Issues Notice To Centre, States On Plea Seeking Free Sanitary Napkins For School Girls

In the latest development, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre as well all the state governments on a plea seeking free sanitary napkins for adolescent girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country. The petition was submitted in the apex court by a social activist and Madhya Pradesh-based doctor named Jaya Thakur.

The next hearing for the matter has been listed for the second week of January 2023.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha also issued a notice in the petition which sought separate girls' washrooms in all government, aided and residential schools.

Apart from this, the petitioner also prayed to the court for the launch of a three-stage awareness programme related to menstruation.

The 3-stage awareness programme

Creates awareness about menstrual health and dispels the taboo surrounding it. Provides adequate sanitation facilities and subsidised or free sanitary products to women, especially in disadvantaged areas. Ensures an efficient and sanitary manner of menstrual waste disposal.

The bench further requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist in the matter as the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government students. This came after the petitioner stated that inadequate Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) options in schools are a major barrier to girls' education in our country, with many girls dropping out of school due to menstruation-related stigmas.