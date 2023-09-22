SC Issues Notice To Udhayanidhi Stalin, Others Over 'Sanatan Dharma' Remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday, sought responses from the Tamil Nadu government and its minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on a plea seeking an FIR against him for his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark. The top court also issued notices to Tamil Nadu government ministers, including A Raja among others, over comments on Sanatan Dharma.

The apex court has also issued notice to MP A Raja, MP Thirumavalavan, MP SU Venkatesan, Tamil Nadu DGP, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Union Home ministry, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department PK Sekar Babu, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Peter Alphonse and others.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notices on a plea filed by B Jagannath seeking an FIR against the Tamil Nadu minister against his hate speech.

Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the minister allegedly asked school students to not believe in Sanatan dharam. “This court has taken note of similar matters where individuals make such a statement against another's faith but in this case it is a minister making the statement. Here it is a state, which is telling the school students that so and so religion is wrong," Naidu said.

The senior advocate further argued that he is seeking a restraining order against the minister (Stalin) from making any such statement and secondly that an FIR be registered against him.

Responding to the petitioner’s plea, the bench said, "Although we are issuing notice, you are turning the Supreme Court into a police station by approaching it for registration of FIR. You should have gone to the high court."

Naidu further responded to the SC’s bench and said they were compelled to approach the court as he is a minister and when they went to register FIR, no one registered it.

FIR against Udhayanidhi in UP and Mumbai

Amid the row over Udhyanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma, an FIR was registered against in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. The FIR came after Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, likened Sanatana Dharma to “malaria and dengue” and called for its eradication.

According to sources, the FIR against Udhayanidhi were registered under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from PTI)