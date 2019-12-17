Religion Must Be Construed As Pan-India: SC Junks Plea To Define Minorities On State Basis

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain public interest litigation (PIL) seeking that minority communities be defined on the basis of state-wise population data instead of national data. The court was hearing a petition filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking guidelines to define minorities in terms of the state population. The petition was mentioned before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde.

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had approached the court seeking to file the PIL which challenged the validity of the Centre’s 26-year-old notification declaring five communities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis - as minorities.

"Religions are pan-India'

"I do not think we should entertain it. Religion must be construed as pan India, not based on political boundaries of states," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said. He said that no judgment of the apex court has held that "religion-based minority or majority status must be defined as per state".

Plea filed by Upadhyay

Upadhyay wanted the court to strike down Section 2(c) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. He sought direction for laying down guidelines to define the term ‘minority’, based on the state-wise population of a community instead of the national average. He contended in the plea that the notification was violative of fundamental rights to health, education, shelter, and livelihood.

In his petition, the BJP leader said that Hindus, who are a majority community as per national data, are a minority in several north-eastern states and in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Hindu community is deprived of benefits that are available to the minority communities in these states, the plea has said, adding that NCM should reconsider the definition of the minority in this context.

(with ANI inputs)