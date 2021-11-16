SC Lambasts Rajasthan HC Bar Association Over Courtroom Stir; 'Unbecoming & Contemptuous'

The Apex Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association for failing to reply to a show-cause notice seeking contempt proceedings against its office-bearers for shouting slogans and shutting the door of the courtroom.

The top court was hearing a case in which the advocates in the Rajasthan High Court went on strike on September 27, 2021.

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah said that it was unfortunate that no response from the association was filed till date even after notifying office-bearers of the Bar Association, who are alleged to be in contempt. The matter was earlier adjourned at their stance, it deplored.

Rajasthan HC Registrar General report 'shocking': SC Bench

The bench said that the contents of the report filed by the Registrar General of the Rajasthan HC, Jodhpur Bench were 'shocking'.

The bench also comprising of Justice Sanjiv Khanna rued the apathy of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association in the matter.

"Even there is no response in writing by the office-bearers of the Bar Association. It appears prima facie that the Bar Association has not taken the matter very seriously. Still, we give one chance to them," Khanna said.

The Rajasthan HC Registrar General in its reports had maintained that office-bearers of the Rajasthan Bar Association and other lawyers gathered outside the court of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and had asked fellow Advocates to come out of the Court Room.

Report claims courtroom doors were locked by Advocates

The report added that the Registrar (Admn.) after getting informed about the Advocates raising slogans outside the courtroom, immediately rushed to the spot and found that the doors of the courtroom were locked. "The advocates were not allowing anybody to enter the courtroom," it maintained.

It further added that the Registrar (Admn.) anyhow entered the court and found Justice Satish Kumar Sharma sitting in the courtroom, but without the presence of a single advocate there. "All Courts except the Court of Hon'ble Mr. Justice Satish Kumar Sharma functioned normally," the report said.

The Apex Court bench had issued notice to the President, Secretary, and the office bearers of the Bar Association of the High Court of Rajasthan in Jaipur to show cause 'why contempt proceedings may not be initiated against them' (office bearers and Advocates). It had directed the Registry to serve notices through the Registrar General of the Rajasthan HC.

Unprofessional for lawyers to go on strikes: Supreme Court

The matter has been listed for hearing on Wednesday, November 17. Pertinently, the Apex Court had earlier stated that it is "unprofessional" and "unbecoming" for a lawyer to refuse to attend the court due to a strike or boycott by the Bar Associations, as they cannot disrupt court proceedings and put the interest of their clients in jeopardy.

The top court had noted that an advocate is an officer of the court and enjoys a special status in society. Referring to its earlier decisions, the top court said that the Bar Association and the lawyers to go on strike is absolutely contemptuous and just contrary to the earlier decisions of this Court. In its earlier order, the Apex Court had specifically observed and held that the lawyers have no right to go on strike or even token strike or to give a call for a strike.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI, ANI, Representative