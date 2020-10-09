SC Lawyer Files Appeal After Commission Fails To Submit Report Over Vikas Dubey Encounter

Three months after the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey by the Uttar Pradesh police, an application has been filed before the Supreme Court, seeking directions for the commission which was constituted on the apex court's orders to probe into the mysterious way the encounter occurred. The application sought the Supreme Court to direct the commission to file an inquiry report after it failed to file a report in the granted time period of two months.

A Supreme Court Lawyer and petitioner Vishal Tiwari in his application mentioned that the commission failed to comply with the SC order to submit the report in two months about the investigation into the encounter of Vikas Dubey.

After hearing a PIL on July 22, the SC had ordered a commission to be formed to probe into the encounter and submit a report within a period of two months from the day of its forming, Tiwari contended in his application.

Vikas Dubey encounter

Vikas Dubey had been the prime accused in the death of eight policemen and injured six others, who had gone to his residence in Bikru village in Chaubeypur to arrest him but his henchmen ambushed the police team and opened indiscriminate firing. After the incident, Vikas Dubey and his men fled the spot. The Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 10, six days after he and his associates killed the policemen.

The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was being taken to Kanpur when the police car carrying Dubey turned turtle and the police personnel inside the vehicle got injured. Reports state that Dubey snatched a weapon from the police team which tried to get him out of the overturned car and attempted to flee. Reports further add that Dubey fired at police when he was chased and cornered. In retaliation, the police fired three bullets at him after which he was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

