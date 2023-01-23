SC Lawyers' Body Condemns Forbes India's 'Power List' Of Top 25 Advocate On Record

Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) has condemned Forbes India over its decision to publish a list of 'Top 25 Advocates-on Record' as part of its 'Legal Powerlist 2022'. SCAORA said such a list was 'misleading' and contained unauthorised information'.

In a statement, the SCAORA said that its executive committee has received a complaint regarding a document titled "Forbes Power List" Top 25 Advocate on Record.

"After having deliberated upon it, SCAORA unanimously resolves that SCAORA condemn such misleading and unauthorized information being spread by an organization, as the same amounts to clear case of misrepresentation and undermines the interests of Advocates on Record of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It is resolved that SCAORA would request Hon’ble Judges to take into consideration our concern in larger interest of legal professionals," the Supreme Court lawyers' body said in an official statement signed by Honorary Secretary Devvrat.

The list will be released by Forbes India for the third consecutive year. A nomination fee is required for an individual or a firm to participate in the campaign. The winners will be announced under seven categories namely, in-house lawyers, individual lawyers, managing partners, general counsel, law firms, advocates-on-record, and law firm management professionals in fourth week of February.

SCAORA came into existence in 1985. The Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association aims to promote and protect the status of Advocates-on-record in the Supreme Court, maintain professional integrity and prevent unethical practices.