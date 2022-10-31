'No Scientific Basis': Supreme Court Orders Ban Of Two-finger Test To Confirm Rape

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the two-finger test calling it to have no 'scientific basis'. The court asked the Centre to ensure the practice is stopped. The Supreme Court ruled that any individual conducting the two-finger test on a survivor will be held guilty of misconduct.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said, "This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. The so-called test has no scientific basis." The top court said this while delivering a judgment restoring a conviction. The court comes down on the two-finger test being conducted on survivors.

The bench said that the evidence of a victim's sexual history is not material to the case. It is regrettable that it continues to be conducted even today. The court also added that the practice has no scientific basis to ascertain the sexual history of women, and it instead re-traumatises them.

What did the court say?

The Supreme Court made these remarks while restoring the conviction against an accused in a sexual assault case. In the order, the top court also directed the Union Ministry of Health Affairs to ensure that survivors of penetrative sexual assault and rape are not subjected to the two-finger test. The Bench asked the Ministry to conduct workshops and communicate the order to all the DGPs across all states.

When was Two-Finger test banned?

In May 2013, the Supreme Court banned the two-finger test on rape victims on the grounds that it violates their right to privacy. The court had asked the government to provide better medical procedures in order to confirm sexual assault.

Notably, in 2013, the top court termed the method unconstitutional. However, the practice went on without much deterrence.

What Is the Two-Finger Test?

Two-finger test is an explicitly intrusive physical examination wherein a doctor inserts two fingers inside the vagina of a rape survivor to check if the hymen is intact or not.

(Written by Sambhav Sharma)