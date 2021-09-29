SC orders status quo on proposed demolition of ‘jhuggis’ near railway track in Faridabad

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered maintenance of status quo on the proposed demolition of around 40 ‘jhuggis’ near the railway tracks in Faridabad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana passed the order after senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for some slum dwellers, mentioned the matter seeking urgent listing and said tractors and bulldozers are lining up at the site to demolish the slums.

“You always come at the last moment,” said the bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

It said the matter would be listed on Thursday before a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar.

“The demolition would take place by then. Tractors and bulldozers are lining up there. I am mentioning as the Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied the relief,” the senior lawyer said, adding the matter pertained to around 40 ‘jhuggis’ near railways tracks at Faridabad in Haryana.

The bench said the matter would be listed for hearing on Thursday and till then, the status quo be maintained.

“Upon being mentioned by Colin Gonsalves, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioners, we direct the registry to list the matter on September 30, 2021, before a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar. The parties are directed to maintain status quo till the next date of hearing,” the bench said in its order. PTI ABA SJK ABA RKS RKS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)