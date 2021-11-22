SC Panel Member Calls Withdrawal Of Farm Laws 'unfortunate', Opposes Law On MSP

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws, Anil Ghanwat, a member of the SC-appointed committee on the agricultural reforms weighed in on the decision calling it 'unfortunate'. The Shetkari Sanghatana president stated that the revocation of the laws was 'not a good step' since the existing system of agriculture was not enough to support the farmers. He also expressed hope that a committee will be formed comprising of Opposition leaders and farmer leaders from all states to reform the law.

"It's very unfortunate that Farm Laws were taken back. Farmers were demanding reforms for the last 40 yrs. This is not a good step. The existing system of agriculture is not enough. I think this goernment had the will to reform agriculture as earlier governments didn't have the political will. I hope another committee will be formed comprising of opposition leaders and farm leaders from all states," Anil Ghanwat told news agency ANI.

The SC panel member also clarified that while they were not against MSP, if it was incorporated into a law, then no one will be in a position to earn anything out of it. "We're not against MSP but open-ended procurement is a problem. We require 41 lakh tonnes of grains for buffer stock but procured 110 lakh tonnes. If MSP law is made, all farmers will demand MSP on their crops and no one will be in a position to earn anything out of that," he stated.

SKM refuses to end protest, raises 6 demands

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday fired 6 conditions in front of the Union government in exchange for putting an end to their protest. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the SKM stated that they welcomed PM Modi's announcement of withdrawing the 3 Farm Laws, but demanded that the government unconditionally fulfill 6 more promises at the earliest.

One of the main conditions put forth by the farmers is that the government guarantee the purchase of crops at a support price. "Minimum support price based on the entire cost of cultivation (C2+50%) should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers on top of all agricultural produce so that every farmer in the country has to pay at least the minimum government declared minimum price for his entire crop," SKM said in its letter.

Other conditions such as the withdrawal of the Electricity Act Amendment Bill, provisions of punishment to farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021, and action against Ajay Mishra Teni, 'mastermind' of the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case have also been demanded.

(With Agency Inputs)