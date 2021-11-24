SC Panel Member Seeks Release Of Farm Laws Report; Avers 'reform Impulse Can't Be Diluted'

On Tuesday, Shetkari Sanghatana leader Anil Ghanwat urged the Supreme Court to allow the release of the report on farm laws even as the Centre has announced their repeal. He was a part of the SC-constituted committee on farm laws along with agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute. While the apex court had suspended the implementation of the agrarian laws in January this year, the panel submitted its report before the stipulated time on March 19 after eliciting the views of numerous stakeholders.

Advocating the need for reforms in a letter addressed to CJI NV Ramana, Anil Ghanwat opined, "I would like to bring to the notice of the court that for many decades India's farmers, as entrepreneurs in their own right, have suffered from regulation that chokes their production and marketing efforts. Much of this regulation is sheltered in Schedule 9 of Constitution: away from judicial scrutiny. Regulation is intended to reduce any harm caused by an entrepreneur's action, but in the case of farmers, regulation has itself been the cause of harm both to the farmers and to the environment."

Arguing that the farm laws were not accepted entirely by farmers owing to the lack of consultations by the Centre, Ghanwat urged the Supreme Court to direct it to adopt a "robust policy process". According to him, this should entail the formation of a committee that will prepare a White Paper on the way forward for Indian agriculture. He added that new farm laws enacted after following such a process shall be acceptable to farmers. The former Shetkari Sanghatana president stressed that the report can not only address the apprehensions of farmers but also add value to the farm policy debates.

Here is the letter:

Rollback of farm laws

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.