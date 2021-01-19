SC Panel On New Farm Laws Meets; Negotiation Process With Farmers' To Begin From Jan 21 

Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation, the Supreme Court appointed panel held its first meeting to end the 55 day impasse on Wednesday. The major question now in everybody's mind is whether or not a breakthrough can be achieved anytime soon. Meanwhile, the 10th round of talks between the farmers and the Centre has been pushed to January 20 which will take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The agenda of the appointed panel is to come up with new options before the the farmers-government meeting which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The committee has planned to explain the farmers about the benefits of the new farm laws and bust the myths that have been propelled all this while. The 3-member appointed panel consists of Agriculture Economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi from International Food Policy Institute, and Shetkari Sangathana president Anil Ghanwat. Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann, however, recused himself from the committee last week.

The proposed date of the negotiations to begin is January 21

No meeting with farmers or government representatives has been planned for Wednesday. The agenda of the meeting of the members was to get officially introduced to one another and chalk out the strategy for the dispute resolution.The 3-member panel are expected to finalise the date for negotiations soon. The proposed date of the negotiations to begin is January 21.

The Supreme Court had on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three farm laws, against which farmers are protesting at Delhi borders for over 50 days now, till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

