Centre Files Affidavit Justifying Delhi Ordinance After SC Hears Kejriwal Govt's Plea

The Centre on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court justifying the Ordinance on Delhi services, saying that it satisfies the constitutional scheme of governance of NCT Delhi provided under article 239 and 239AA of Constitution.

The Centre's move came after the top court earlier in the day indicated that it may refer to the five-judge Constitution bench a plea by the Delhi government challenging the constitutional validity of the ordinance.

A bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha had heard the Delhi government's plea, posting it for hearing on Thursday (July 20).

In its plea, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had stated that the Centre's ordinance was an 'unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat' that tried to overpass the order given by the apex and constitutional provisional.

The AAP government on May 11 received a landslide victory after the Supreme Court handed over the control of Services in Delhi to the elected government, except power over land, public order and police. The power of transfers and posting of bureaucrats in the national capital was with LG Vinai Saxena before May 11.

The Centre on May 19, however, promulgated the Delhi ordinance to take the authority of transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi.