SC Pulls Up Delhi, Gujarat & Maharashtra Govts Over COVID Situation; PM To Speak To CMs

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the governments of Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat over the worsening COVID-19 situation and sought a response from them on action taken to control the pandemic.

The Apex court directed the state governments to file affidavits or status reports detailing the steps taken by them with regard to the Coronavirus condition. The court also asked the Central government to also file a similar affidavit.

In the report, the governments are required to mention steps taken to curb the virus spread, steps that they intend to take, and the help required from the Centre to fight the pandemic.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan specifically pulled up the governments of Gujarat and Delhi, noting that the Coronavirus situation there is going out of control.

The top court criticised the Gujarat government for allowing weddings and gatherings despite the rising positive cases and being the worst-hit state after Delhi and Maharashtra. The bench has posted the matter for hearing next on Friday, November 27.

The Supreme Court’s observations came shortly after the Centre announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers of eight states on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation, and specifically, the vaccine rollout plan.

COVID-19 pandemic in India

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 91 lakh with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,39,865, while the death toll climbed to 1,33,738 with 511 new fatalities including 121 from Delhi alone, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 1,33,738 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 46,623 from Maharashtra followed by 11,654 from Karnataka, 11,605 from Tamil Nadu, 8,391 from Delhi, 8,025 from West Bengal, 7,559 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,938 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,614 from Punjab and 3,859 from Gujarat.

