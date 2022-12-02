SC Quashes Kerala HC Order Granting Bail To Four Police Officials In ISRO Spy Case

In a key development in the ISRO spy case involving scientist Nambi Narayanan, the Supreme Court on November 2 quashed the Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four people including a former Director General of Police (DGP), in the case of the frame-up of the ISRO scientist Narayanan in the 1994 espionage matter.

Notably, former ISRO scientist and the developer of the Vikas engine used by the space agency for launches of many of its missions including the PSLV was arrested by the Kerala police in 1994 on allegations he transferred many confidential documents pertaining to the Indian space research programme to foreign countries. However, he was given a clean chit by the CBI in the case in 1996.

SC directs Kerala HC to decide the issue within four weeks

SC bench comprising justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar remanded the case back to the HC and directed it to arrive at a position on the matter within four weeks. The accused won't be arrested in the interim for 5 weeks.

"All these appeals allowed. Impugned orders granting anticipatory bail passed by HC are quashed and set aside. All matters are remitted back to the HC to be decided afresh on its own merits. This court had not observed anything on merits for either of the parties. It is ultimately for the HC to pass orders. We request the HC to decide the anticipatory bail applications at the earliest preferably within four weeks from the date of this order," the bench said.

Judgement on CBI’s appeal

The Kerala High Court should notify bail applications before the bench concerned within one week from today, directed the top court, "Till then by way of an interim arrangement, and without prejudice to rights, it is directed that for a period of five weeks and till the bail applications are finally decided by HC on remand, the respondents may not be arrested subject to cooperation in the investigation," the apex court said.

Significantly the SC’s decision comes in response to CBI’s appeal against the HC’s order of granting bail to former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar, two former police officers of Kerala S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, and a retired intelligence official P S Jayaprakash.

