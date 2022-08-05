On Friday, the Supreme Court denied entertaining a plea challenging the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's (BCAS) decision to allow Sikh passengers to carry 'Kirpan' on domestic flights operating from domestic terminals. The kirpan is a curved, single-edged sword or knife carried by Sikhs, as part of a religious commandment given by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. However, the apex court bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer and JK Maheshwari granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the concerned High Court, after which, the petitioner withdrew the petition.

The petition was filed by Hindu Sena which sought to issue direction to prevent any article that might pose a potential threat to the flight in the airport on the basis of religion. The petitioner has challenged the Aviation Security order dated March 4, 2022, and corrigendum dated March 12, 2022, issued by the respondent Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, alleging that this created a loophole in the safety and security of the airport, aircraft and of passengers, thereby violating the Fundamental Right to Life and Personal liberty of the public at large guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India

Sikh Passengers, Employees Allowed To Carry Kirpan At Domestic Airports

On March 14, the Central government repealed the order banning Sikh employees and passengers from carrying kirpan (religious symbol) at airports. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on February 14, passed an order allowing Sikh travellers to carry 'kirpan' of a specific length and blade on flights and at airports.

The BCAS granted permission to carry kirpan on domestic flights.

"Kirpan may be carried by a Sikh passenger, provided the length of the blade doesn't exceed 15.24 cms (6 inches) and total length of Kirpan doesn't exceed 22.86 cms (9 inches). It is allowed while traveling on Indian aircraft within India operating from Domestic Terminals only," read the statement released by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The order revoked the previously-mentioned guideline that "no stakeholder or its employee at the airport (including Sikh) and working in any terminal, domestic or international, shall be allowed to carry Kirpan.”

