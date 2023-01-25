SC Questions CBI & Gujarat Govt Why They Want Teesta Setalvad, Her Husband Back In Jail

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Gujarat government on why it wants to send activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand back to jail after they have been out on anticipatory bail for over seven years.

The court granted the CBI and Gujarat government four weeks to provide additional material related to the case and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Abhay S Oka and BV Nagarathna said, "Question is how long can you keep someone in custody. Seven years have passed since anticipatory bail was granted. You want to send her back to custody."

Appearing for CBI and the Gujarat government, Advocate Rajat Nair demanded four weeks of time to present additional material before the court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Aparna Bhat, representing Setalvad and her husband Anand, said "In one of the proceedings in which the CBI has come in appeal, anticipatory bail was granted following which a charge sheet was filed and after that regular bail was granted to her."

Sibal said that once the regular bail is granted, the appeal against anticipatory bail does not survive.

Nair said that this happened in one case against Teesta but there are more cases against her and requested four weeks to present additional material on record. "A bench of two judges has referred this matter to a larger bench and has framed questions which need to be decided by this court," Nair said.

The apex court was hearing pleas filed by Setalvad, Anand, the CBI and the Gujarat police in relation to three FIRs lodged against the couple.

On March 19, 2015, the Supreme Court referred the anticipatory bail plea of Setalvad and her husband to a larger bench in a case of alleged embezzlement of funds for a museum at Ahmedabad's Gulbarg Society, which was devastated in the 2002 Gujarat riots. They were also protected against arrest by an extended interim order.

The top court said that question that arises for consideration is whether liberty on the one hand and fair and effective probes on the other make out a case for extending the benefit under Section 438 (anticipatory bail) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The first FIR was registered against Teesta and her husband- who were trustees of two trusts: 'Citizens for Justice and Peace' (CJP) and 'Sabrang Trust'- in 2014 on charges of cheating, breach of trust and under the Information and Technology (IT) Act in a case related to the construction of "Museum of Resistance" in the Gulbarg Housing Society.

In the second case, the CBI moved SC against anticipatory bail to Seetalvad and Anand in a case related to the alleged misuse of foreign funds.

In the third case, the Ahmedabad police had moved the top court against the Bombay High Court's April 5, 2018 order by which Teesta and Anand were protected from arrest in an FIR registered on March 31, 2018, for allegedly securing Central funds worth Rs 1.4 crore "fraudulently" for her NGO Sabrang Trust between 2010 and 2013. The couple has denied all allegations made in the FIR.

(With PTI inputs)