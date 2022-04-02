SC Questions ED For 'sealing & Taking Possession' Of Property Despite Scheduled Hearing

The Supreme Court on Saturday questioned the Enforcement Directorate for proceeding to seal and take symbolic possession of the properties in relation to a PMLA case, where the main point of contention was 'whether the provisional attachment order of 3.6.2021 ceases to be in force on the expiry of 180 days'.

The bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and AS Oka cited its March 28 order, which it had passed while hearing the Special Leave Petition filed before it in the PMLA case against the order of the Bombay High Court. Through the order, the High Court had allowed the attachment of properties of the petitioners.

"We will temporarily stay the order of possession in respect of the property at Serial no. 8 (residential apartment of the petitioners)...So far as the other properties are concerned, the Petitioners must deliver possession, though they are free to do so on a without prejudice basis. The attachment levied by the ED in respect of all 11 properties including the property at Sr No 8 will continue until further orders of this Court or of the appellate authority (yet to be appointed)", the Bombay High court had ordered.

Supreme Court cites March 28 order, questions ED on sealing property

Hearing the SLP on March 28, the bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar, said," "The petitioners are permitted to serve an advance copy of the petition on the Standing Counsel for the Central Agency. List this matter on April 1, 2022."

However, on Friday, the petitioner, represented by Senior Advocate Rajiv Chavan submitted before the bench that despite the copy of the petition being served to the Ed, pursuant to the March 28 order, the central agency attached sealed and took symbolic possession of the property in question.

"On March 28, when we had prayed for protection, Your Lordships had listed the matter for today and said that nothing is going to happen between then and now. But just a day after we served the petition on them, yesterday they have proceeded to do this even though we are before the Supreme Court", Senior Advocate Chavan informed the bench led by Justice Khanwilkar.