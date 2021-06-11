SC Raps Param Bir Singh, Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Transfer Of Inquiries; Withdrawn

The Supreme Court on Friday while declining to entertain the petition filed by ex Mumbai Top cop Param Bir Singh seeking transfer of all the proceedings to other state questioned his intent saying that "doesn't he have faith in his own force".

"You're from the Maharashtra cadre, you have been in service for more than 38 years, you still don't have faith in your own force," said a two judges bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice Hemant Gupta.

Appearing for Parambir, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued, "The Inquiry officer is troubling me. Anything I'm saying about the DGP, he is approaching me. I am being intimidated to take back my letters."

"If I'll not withdraw it, they will imitate criminal cases against me," Jethmalani argued.

Jethmalani further said, "I (Parambir Singh) can't keep facing FIRs just because I'm a whistleblower."

Following which the court again said, "You're a Maha cadre officer, now you don't have confidence in your own force." It further went on to say, "Those who themselves live in glass houses should not throw stones at others."

As the court went on to dismiss the petition, Jethmalani sought permission to withdraw the matter.

Approaching the top court, Param Bir Singh had alleged that he has been made to face several inquiries by the state government and its instrumentalities and sought their transfer outside Maharashtra and a probe into them by an independent agency like the CBI.

Singh, in his earlier plea filed before the top court, had sought a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. The top court had then asked him to go before the Bombay High Court which later ordered a CBI probe into Singh's allegations.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations of corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. The Bombay High Court had ordered a CBI probe into allegations of Singh against Deshmukh who had to resign as the minister.