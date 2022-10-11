SC Raps Rajasthan Govt Over COVID-19 Ex-gratia Compensation, 'not Doing Any Charity'

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Rajasthan government over its affidavit in connection with the payment of ex-gratia to family members of those who succumbed to COVID-19. The bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari stated that the Rajasthan government’s affidavit was unsatisfactory and it was not doing any charity.

This came after the bench directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

The bench said, "Earlier also you had made an assurance. The state of Rajasthan is not doing any charity. There is a direction issued by this court and persons affected by COVID-19 should be treated with sympathy."

“Affidavit filed by the Rajasthan government is not satisfactory at all. The counsel prays for time to put in a detailed affidavit. Put up on Friday,” the bench further said.

However, the Rajasthan government counsel informed the court that the state is taking all the requisite steps. The top court said that the affidavit submitted by the Rajasthan government is not satisfactory at all and allowed counsel to file a detailed affidavit and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday.

'Rajasthan not adhering to 2021 order directing ex-gratia of Rs 50,000': SC

The observation was made by the apex court while hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal alleging Rajasthan is not adhering to the 2021 order directing states to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of those who succumbed to the pandemic. Bansal also sought directions to call for status reports from the State Legal Services Authorities with respect to the enforcement of its orders.

It is worth mentioning that Supreme Court had earlier expressed concern over fake claims being made for securing an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 meant for the families of those who died due to COVID-19, saying it had never visualised that the relief can be misused.

The top court in a statement on October 4, 2021, said that no state shall deny ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of those who died after being infected with Covid solely on the grounds that the death certificate does not mention the virus as the cause of the death.