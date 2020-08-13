SC Panel Recommends Regular Physical Hearing For Cases In Final Stage In 3 Courtrooms

The Supreme Court Committee comprising seven apex court judges has made a recommendation for regular physical hearing of cases which are in their final stage, in three courtrooms after 10-15 days. Since March 20 physical hearings at the Supreme Court had been stopped due to conditions created because of the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, the matters of the apex court are taken up for hearing and judgments pronounced through video conferencing.

SC committee recommends resumption of regular physical hearings

Vivek Narayan Sharma, Advocate on Record for Supreme Court Advocates On Records Association (SCAORA), gave a statement, "Looking at the current time and economic condition of many of advocates, though it appears to be a good initiative but unfailing caution and due care is also required to be exercised by all who are going to physically appear in courts."

According to the statement given by Vivek Narayan regarding the resumption of physical hearing of cases which are in their final stage in three courtrooms after 10-15 days, given the circumstances due to COVID-19 and the economic conditions of the lawyers these days, the regular hearing will resume in approximately 2 weeks. However, people will have to be very cautious and also adopt unfailing precautions while appearing at the apex court for the hearing.

Since the unlocking has started after the complete lockdown in the country, an attempt is on to slowly and steadily bring things back to normal. A few days ago, a notice was issued by the Supreme Court stating the new timings for the Lawyers' Chambers i.e. 9:30 am to 5:30 am after the appeal of the lawyers from the chamber.

