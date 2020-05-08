SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Against Opening Of PSEs Such As SAIL, NBCC Amid Lockdown

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL which contended that certain Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) such as SAIL, NBCC were "illegally opening" by ''wrongly identifying and equating themselves as government department/offices''. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S.K. Kaul and B.R. Gavai, heard the matter through video conferencing and dismissed the PIL.

The petition submitted these companies "have issued orders directing their employees to step out of their houses and attend office and resume their duties during the lockdown period w.e.f. April 20, in abject and manifest violation of the statutory order and regulatory guidelines issued by the Central Government declaring country wide lockdown".

The PIL contended that during the lockdown period, unexempted central PSEs/government-owned companies such as SAIL and NBCC dealing in non-essential goods and services were opening up their offices which were "illegal" and affected "public health amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown."

The plea appealed to the SC to direct the Centre to find out PSEs/companies dealing with unexempted goods that opened their offices and operations, during lockdown period, and initiate disciplinary action against CMDs and Board of Directors of all such PSEs/companies.

The petitioner contended that these companies had "wrongly identified and equated themselves as government department/office under the control of Ministries and/or Departments of the central government, overlooking the health safety concerns of the employees and their family members."

Coronavirus in India

As India is battling the Coronavirus crisis, the country has seen 3,390 new cases and 103 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Along with it, 1,273 people have recovered. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 56,342, including 37,916 active cases. While 1,886 deaths have been reported overall, around 16,540 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 17,974 and 7,012 cases respectively.

(With Agency Inputs)

