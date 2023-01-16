SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Declaring Joshimath Subsidence A National Disaster

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking the court's immediate intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's subsidence-hit Joshimath a national disaster, saying since the Uttarakhand High Court is seized of a "broad range of issues" it should hear it as a matter of principle. The apex court allowed the Uttarakhand High Court to continue with the public interest litigation (PIL) on the Joshimath land subsidence issue.

Supreme Court on Monday noted that the issue is already being dealt with by the High Court; the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed the petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to file a fresh petition before the Uttarakhand High Court or seek intervention in the pending proceedings there.

#BREAKING | Joshimath hearing in SC, top court requests Uttarakhand HC to look into plea. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/lE2ZShwNRv — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2023

As the lawyer for the petitioner -- Sushil Kumar Jain submitted that people in Joshimath are dying, the top court said, "You don't want to use these proceedings for sound bytes in social media." A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to approach the Uttarakhand High Court with his petition.

The Chief Justice of India Chrandrachud said, "When the High Court is hearing the matter, the demands made here in the petition can be done in the High Court as well. In such a situation, we allow the petitioner to approach the High Court, the bench requests the High Court to hear the petition along with the pending petitions." Notably, the petitioner in his plea to the Supreme Court has stated that how the land subsidence being seen in Joshimath should be called a natural disaster and there should be adequate compensation that must be paid to the families as well.

'Do not file cases at both courts at the same time'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, senior advocate Swapnil Kothari said, "The Supreme Court is clearly indicating to the petitioner that if you have gone before the High Court, then why are you coming here? Your matter is being handled by the High Court, so let the High Court give a ruling. And if the High Court gives an unsatisfactory ruling, then we are always there as a court of appeal. So do not file cases at both courts at the same time or even one after the other just because the High Court is delaying the matter for whatever reasons."

Senior advocate Kothari further asserted that the petitioners need to wait for their turn. He said, "There are a lot of petitioners and they always tend to take the High Court for granted. The moment High Court takes time for ruling, they immediately jump to the Supreme Court trying to add another issue because you can not go to the Supreme Court with the same issue filed in the High Court."

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. Hill town Joshimath, located at a height of 6,000 feet in the Chamoli district, has been designated a "sinking zone" due to ongoing ground subsidence that has resulted in the development of fractures in numerous homes, roads, and other structures. Over 600 families in Joshimath have been rehabilitated and on an urgent basis the town has been declared a 'landslide subsidence zone', part of the reason being the rapid urbanisation it has undergone in the past few years.