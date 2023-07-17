SC Refuses To Hear Manipur Internet Ban Case, Says HC Already 'seized With Matter'

The Supreme Court today (July 17) refused to hear the case on the partial resumption of Internet services in Manipur, which has been banned since the violence in the north-eastern state, saying that the Manipur HC is already 'seized with the matter'. The SC Chief Justice Chandrachud directed the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to go back to the High Court, which is scheduled to hear the case on July 25. SG Mehta submitting before the apex court elaborated on the challenges that may arise due to the resumption of the internet services in the state.

'We will not enter the issue'

CJI Chandrachud hearing the case on the ban on the internet in the state of Manipur after riots broke out in the state in May said, "SG has submitted that the State of Manipur will provide before the HC of Manipur the difficulties faced in implementing the order regarding the internet. We will not enter this issue," He further added that the hearing in the case is already ongoing in the HC, " The HC is seized with the matter. But if anything happens, we're always here."

Notably on July 16, the Manipur government extended the 73-day internet ban on the state till 3 pm on July 20. Earlier, the Manipur High Court on July 7 had ordered the partial restoration of the Internet in the strife-torn state. The state in response had challenged the order of the HC in the Supreme Court. The court had also mentioned the Internet service providers had assured to resume the Internet in the state after adhering to all the safeguards suggested by the expert committee. The Manipur HC passed the order on the Public Interest Litigation (PILs) filed by multiple parties seeking the restoration of the internet in the state.

Manipur violence

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.