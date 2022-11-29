SC Refuses To Stay Decision Of Maharashtra Govt To Locate Metro Car Shed At Aarey

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the decision of the Maharashtra government to locate the metro car shed at Aarey. The apex court allowed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to pursue the application to fell trees at Aarey before the Tree Authority. The SC has also granted liberty to the Tree Authority to take appropriate decisions with suitable conditions.

On August 24, the top court directed the MMRCL to strictly abide by its undertaking that no trees will be cut there and warned that any violation would result in strict action. The council had said the work for the metro car shed is continuing, and as a result, the court may be presented with a fait accompli.

The SC had in 2019 taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony. The apex court had restrained the authorities from felling any more trees after the Solicitor General submitted on behalf of the State of Maharashtra that no further trees will be cut. The felling of trees in the colony has been opposed by green activists and residents.

In August, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that 25 per cent of the work of the Mumbai Metro car shed in Aarey Colony was completed after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had given his approval.

Aarey car shed row

In their first cabinet meeting held hours after coming to power, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis had taken the first step towards overturning the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's decision of relocating the proposed car shed project from Aarey Colony. However, Uddhav Thackeray, immediately after becoming the Chief Minister in November 2019, announced a stay on the construction of the proposed project and later ordered it be shifted to Kanjurmarg.

The Bombay High Court in October 2019 refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow the felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up the metro car shed.

