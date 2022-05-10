SC Rejects Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia's Plea Seeking Quashing Of FIRs In Drugs Case

In the latest development, the Supreme Court on May 10 refused to entertain a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked Majithia to move the division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief.

The SC said in its order, "We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32. But we allow the petitioner to approach the High Court or any other bench. We direct that the petition be heard by the High Court's division bench only and not the single bench."

The apex court had awarded protection to Majithia from arrest till February 23 in light of the February 20 assembly polls to contest as a SAD candidate from the Amritsar East assembly constituency. He had surrendered after the expiry of the protection period.

Majithia, who is a former Minister in the state, said that the cases were politically motivated, contending they had already been investigated by high-ranking police officers. The SAD leader had previously said that charges were concocted and stemmed from Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's 'abuse of power'.

On March 20, in his first orders to Punjab Police after assuming charge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had reconstituted the four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) examining the narcotics case against Majithia in his first orders to Punjab Police after taking office on March 20. The previous SIT consisted of three people. The SIT was created to investigate charges against Majithia, based on an FIR filed on December 20, 2021, under various provisions of the NDPS Act, as per ANI.

Bikram Singh Majithia booked under NDPS Sections

SAD leader Majithia has been charged under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for his purported involvement in a drug racket in Punjab. Harpreet Singh Sidhu, the head of the anti-drug special task team, filed a report before the Punjab and Haryana High Court three years ago in 2018. However, ADGP Harpreet Sidhu only filed the FIR a few weeks ago.

