SC Rejects Bilkis Bano's Plea Against Judgement Allowing Guj Govt To Decide On Remission

The Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the apex court's May 2022 judgment which held that the Gujarat government had the jurisdiction to decide the remission of the convicts who were sentenced to life in the gang rape case.

In May 2022, an SC bench consisting of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath passed an order stating that the Gujarat government had the jurisdiction to consider the remission request as the offence took place in Gujarat. In addition to this, the bench also directed the state government to decide on the remission application as per the remission policy of 1992 and that too within a period of two months. Following this, the Gujarat government released the 11 convicts on August 15.

However, Bilkis Bano had sought a review of SC's May 2022 order by contending that the order was contrary to Section 432(7)(b) of CrPC which states that the "appropriate government" to decide on the remission is the government of the state within which the offender is sentenced or the said order is passed, and in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, the state where the trial of the convicts was held, was Maharashtra.

Notably, the Gujarat HC also held that the "appropriate government" in the Bilkis Bano case, which can decide on the remission request is the Maharashtra government as the trial was held in Mumbai. Gujarat HC order came when one of the convicts approached the HC seeking remission citing the 1992 remission policy. However, in May 2022, the SC set aside the High Court's order.

It is pertinent to mention that Bano, the gang rape survivor has also filed a writ petition in SC challenging the decision of the Gujarat Government to allow the premature release of the 11 convicts. The plea has not been listed yet for hearing as Justice Bela M Trivedi recused herself, following which CJI DY Chandrachud has to set up a new bench to hear the matter.

The Bilkis Bano case

The case dates back to March 3, 2002, when Bilkis Bano was gang raped and seven members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter, were killed in the riots at Randhikpur village in Dahod during the Gujarat riots. Around 11 people, Jashvantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shaileshbhai Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipinchandra Joshi, Kesharbhai Vahoniya, Pradip Modhiya, Bakabhai Vahoniya, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Rameshbhai Chandana, were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on January 21, 2008, by a special CBI court in Mumbai. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.