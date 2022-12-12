SC Rejects Manish Sisodia's Plea To Quash Defamation Suit Filed By Assam CM Sarma

In yet another disappointment to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court (SC) has rejected his plea to dismiss the defamation case filed against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The criminal defamation suit against Sisodia was filed by CM Sarma in July this year in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Kamrup district after the former alleged unfair purchasing of PPE kits by the firm run by Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. After the setback Sisodia has withdrawn the petition to quash the defamation case.

According to Sisodia, CM Sarma gave contracts to his wife's firm for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits above market rates in 2020. The AAP Minister had accused the Assam government of "taking advantage of the COVID-19 emergency" as it procured PPE kits for Rs 600 per piece from other companies while Sarma, who was also the Health Minister, gave urgent orders to companies of his wife and son's business partners for Rs 990 per piece.

"While the contract given to the firm of Sarma’s wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of Rs 1,680 per kit," Sisodia said citing a media report during a press conference in July. Notably, Sarma's wife also filed a separate civil defamation suit worth Rs 100 crore against Sisodia in the Kamrup district over the allegations.

Second jolt to Sisodia

The rejection by the Supreme Court comes after the Guwahati High Court refused to dismiss his petition to quash the case in November. Refuting the allegations against him, Sarma had filed the case under sections 499, 500 and 501 of the Indian Penal Code. If found guilty, Sisodia can be sentenced to two years in prison when he is already embroiled in the alleged scam linked to the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 in Delhi.