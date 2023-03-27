SC Rejects Petition Seeking secret Ballot In Election Of Rajya Sabha Members & MLC

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the petition seeking secret ballot in the election of Rajya Sabha members and members of the Legislative Council. While rejecting the plea, the apex court noted that it's the job of the parliament to make laws concerning its own members. According to sources, the petition demanded that during voting, the voter has to show the ballot to the representative appointed by the political party, hence it is a violation of the concept of secret ballot.

The petition challenging Conduct Of Election Rules, 1961, was taken before the apex court on March 21. Following which, Chief Justice Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha, JB Pardiwala decided to list the petition on March 27 for hearing. The petition filed by NGO Lok Prahari, challenged Election Rules to the effect that as per the rules if an MLA did not show his marked ballot paper to the polling agent of the party, his vote would be cancelled.

Mr SN Shukla, the representative of NGO Lok Prahari, urged two specific challenges to the vires of rule 39AA of the Conduct of election rules 1961 and provison to section 33 of RPA, 1951. However, the apex court refused to entertain the plea by mentioning that it's not unconstitutional. The court added, "Parliament is entitled to regulate the manner in which nomination papers are presented. Thus there is no merit in the petition and thus plea stands dismissed."