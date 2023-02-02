SC Rejects PIL to Restrict Candidates From Contesting Elections From Two Constituencies

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking to restrict candidates from contesting elections for the same office, be it Lok Sabha or state assembly elections simultaneously from more than one constituency, saying the issues pertain to legislative domain, the news agency ANI reported.



Declining to quash the law that allows candidates to contest from more than one constituency in an election, the Supreme Court disposed off the PIL. As per reports by the agency, the Supreme Court says permitting a candidate to contest for more than one seat is a matter of legislative policy since ultimately its Parliament's will on whether the political democracy is furthered by granting such choice.

Provision introduced in the year 1996

According to the reports, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, in a political democracy, Parliament is entitled to make legislative choices to make law in this direction and it is not for this Court to strike down the provisions of the law in this regard. For these reasons the petition is disposed off.



Notably, the plea was filed by Ashwini Upadhyay in the Supreme Court to quash the law giving such rights to a candidate.



It is pertinent to mention that the constitution of India has provisions in this regard and Section 33(7) of the Representation of People’s Act, permits a candidate to contest any election including Parliamentary, State Assembly, Biennial Council, or by-elections, from up to two constituencies.



The provision in the constitution was introduced in the year 1996. Earlier, there was no bar on the number of constituencies from which a candidate could contest an election.