SC Seeks Govt Response In Plea Against Surrogacy Act Provisions Excluding Unmarried Women

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice seeking the Centre's response in a plea challenging the provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 to the extent that it excludes unmarried women from the definition of "intending woman".

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi was hearing a plea of the petitioner, an unmarried woman in her late 30s, who had contended to the apex court that restrictions on unmarried or single women's access to surrogacy benefits are in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality. Notably, section 2(s) of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, defines an "intending woman" as an Indian woman who is a "widow or divorcee between the age of 35 to 45 years" who intends to avail the surrogacy.

Plea challenges provisions of Surrogacy Act

The petitioner had previously undergone surgery to have her eggs extracted, the petitioner's counsel informed the apex court. The legislature went into effect while she was looking for a surrogate. The plea claims that the medical procedure caused the petitioner to suffer severe mental and physical stress. It further states that the petitioner has already paid a heft amount for the extraction of her eggs and also pays Rs 40,000 in reoccurring payments for freezing, each due every six months.

Sections 2(r), 2(s), 2(zd), and 2(zg) of the said Act, read with sections 4 and 5, according to the petitioner, are unconditionally illegal, void, and in violation of Articles 14, 19, 38, and 51 of the Indian Constitution insofar as they forbid unmarried women from adopting children through surrogacy.

The petition contends that treating "unmarried" women differently from other "intending women" is not supported by any discernible distinction or rationale. It emphasised that a person's marital status cannot serve as a classification marker.

Surrogacy Act, 2021

The Surrogacy Act, 2021, got the assent of the President on the 25th of December 2021. According to the Act, "Surrogacy is permitted when it is: (i) for intending couples who suffer from infertility; (ii) altruistic; (iii) not for commercial purposes; (iv) not for producing children for sale, prostitution or other forms of exploitation; and (v) for any condition or disease specified through regulations." The Act allows only infertile couples and "intending women" to opt for surrogacy.

The intending couple/woman should have a ‘certificate of essentiality’ and a ‘certificate of eligibility’ issued by the appropriate authority.

Some unreasonable requirements for surrogacy were pointed out in the petition: