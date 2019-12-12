WATCH| 'SC Has Set Up A Judicial Enquiry Commission Over Hyd Encounter': Adv Vrinda Grover

Advocate and Human Rights activist Vrinda Grover on Thursday said that after a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court, a suo-moto cognizance was taken to investigate the controversial Hyderabad encounter. The SC has set up a judicial enquiry commission for further probe into the matter, and will present a report in 6 months, Vrinda said. As per the orders of the HC, bodies of the four accused in rape and murder in Telangana will be preserved till December 13 for a second post mortem, the advocate added.