SC Sets Aside Delhi HC's Direction On Bullet Train Project; Terms It 'national Importance'

The Supreme Court has set aside Delhi High Court's direction to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The Delhi HC had directed NHSRCL to consider the bid of infrastructure company Montecarlo Limited for construction and development of a depot pertaining to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The apex court bench headed by Justices M R Shah and A S Bopana in its judgement clearly stated that the bullet train project is of "national importance".

"It cannot be disputed that the Bullet Train Project is very important and National project. The Bullet Train Project is a fully foreign funded project, which was envisaged when the Japanese and Indian Governments entered into a Memorandum of Understanding, pursuant to which it was agreed that the said project would be fully funded by a Concessional Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of Rs.1 lakh crores by the Japan International Cooperation Agency," the Supreme Court stated.

Moreover, it also cautioned the High Courts about dealing with challenges like these. It remarked that before entertaining the writ petition, one needs to consider that funds of such mega projects by a foreign country follow a detailed discussion between the Prime Ministers of both the countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the rail sector.

"The foreign country is ready to invest or fund such a huge amount on non negotiated terms and the Bid Documents are prepared by the foreign financial agency or a country in accordance with the latest version of the Standard Bidding Documents," it added. "These investments from developed nations are made on the basis of non-negotiated terms and conditions, where the sole discretion as to what would be the conditions of the investments and on what terms the contractors would be chosen to implement the project, vests with the investor foreign developed nation," the Supreme Court added.

The Supreme Court also avered that any delay in such mega projects may not be in the larger public interest especially for a developing country like India.