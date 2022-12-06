SC Sets Aside HC Order Against Possession Of Land By Nagpur Metro

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Bombay High Court verdict which had directed the Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd to hand over the possession of a plot of land to a private firm.

A bench of justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh noted that the high court ought not to have entertained the petition filed by the firm considering the fact that there was a "cloud over" its title over the land.

The company had challenged in the high court the Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd taking possession of the land following an allotment order dated August 25, 2015, issued by the Collector.

The court said that unless and until the rights over the land in question are crystallised in a pending lawsuit, a public project cannot be stalled in such a manner.

The top court observed that the Collector had in August 2015 allotted the land measuring 9,343 square metres in district Nagpur to the Metro Corporation.

It noted that initially, the land was sub-leased by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Ltd to the firm in July 1995 for 30 years and it was subject to the right of requisition and consequent termination of the lease by the state in case the land was required for public purpose.

The bench said in 2002, the tourism corporation terminated the lease of July 1995 after which the firm filed a suit against the corporation for declaration and permanent injunction.

The top court said the suit is pending before a court in Nagpur and there was no interim relief in favour of the company in the pending suit.

"In the meantime, considering the public need and in the larger public interest, the land in question is allotted to the Metro for Nagpur Metro Rail Project," the bench said.

It said pursuant to the allotment order, the Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has been in occupation and possession of the land, which is being used for a railway project, and the order of allotment has not been challenged at all by the firm.

"Therefore, as such, when the appellant (metro corporation) is allottee of the land in question pursuant to the allotment order dated August 25, 2015 and is in occupation and possession of the allotted land, which is being used for a public purpose, i.e., Nagpur Metro Rail Project, the appellant cannot be said to be in illegal possession," it said.

The bench said the high court had "materially erred" in holding that metro corporation was in illegal possession and occupation of the land.

"Therefore, unless and until, the rights of the original writ petitioner (firm) in the land in question are established, which shall be decided in the civil suit which is pending, the writ petition filed by the original writ petitioner could not have been entertained by the high court," it said.

It further said, "At this stage, it is required to be noted that if the respondent no. 1 (firm) succeeds in the suit filed by him, in that case, it may claim the compensation, but unless and until its rights are crystallised in a pending suit, a public project cannot be stalled." The bench said the allotment order of August 2015 and the possession handed over to the metro corporation pursuant to it cannot be said to be per se illegal.

"Under the circumstances, the impugned judgment and order passed by the high court is unsustainable," it said, while allowing the appeal filed by the Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

While setting aside the high court verdict, the bench said the civil suit pending before the competent court be decided and disposed of in accordance with law and on its own merits.