SC Shocked With HC's Order Granting Protection To Ex-Punjab DGP In All Future Cases

The Supreme Court of India on Friday, March 4, expressed shock on Punjab and Haryana High Court's "unprecedented" order of protecting ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini in all future cases. The apex court asked the Chief Justice of the High Court to explain his plea within two weeks.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, including justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, asked High Court Chief Justice to either hear the matter himself or assign it to the different bench and not to the one which passed the interim order.

The apex court said, "This is unprecedented order. How can a future course of action be stayed? It is shocking and three of us (Judges) feel that it is unprecedented. This will require a hearing."

On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana HC extended the stay on arrest of Saini in all pending cases or those likely to be registered, till April 20, except the Balwant Singh murder case as it is pending before the Supreme Court.

In its order, the apex court said, "We will request the High Court to dispose of the petition by another judge and not the same judge within two weeks. We request the Chief Justice to take it to himself or by any other judge and we will keep this matter (SLP) pending in (Supreme) Court."

In the High Court, Saini had sought to transfer all criminal cases pending against him to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for Saini, said that there have been attempts by the Punjab government against Saini. He also alleged that assassination attempts were made on the ex-top cop and over half-a-dozen cases were registered against him.

To this, CJI Ramana said, "Whatever it may be, you can't pass an order saying in future cases also he can't be arrested? What is this?"

DS Patwalia, Advocate General for Punjab, argued that by the HC there is a blanket stay, protecting Saini from everything.

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini is a 1982-batch IPS officer. He was appointed as the Director-General of Police (DGP) in 2012 but was removed from the post in 2015 after incidents of sacrilege started taking place. Later, he retired in 2018.