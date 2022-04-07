SC Slates Early Hearing For Plea Seeking Directives To Evict Illegal Immigrants

In a key development, the Supreme Court has scheduled an early hearing on Thursday to hear a petition seeking orders to the Center and all State governments to detect, prosecute, and deport illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay mentioned the plea to detect, imprison, and deport illegal immigrants, claiming that millions of jobs are being taken away and that people's right to livelihood is being obstructed.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana noted that if the centre is ready with its counter arguement, the court will list it. The Court further stated that these are political matters that should be brought to the attention of the government. “If we have to take up all your PILs then why did we elect the government and there are houses like Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha,” the Court said.

CJI Ramana noted, “These are definitely important issues, however courts have limited role. The elected representatives have to look into it.”

According to Upadhyay, the notice was sent in March of last year, however, there has been no development in the matter so far. Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General, who was present in the courtroom, stated that he was unaware of the matter.

The plea said: "Petitioner states that the Union Government is neither serious enough to stop illegal infiltrators in India and nor willing to deport all the illegal migrants. That is why, deportation of 40,000 Rohingya infiltrators comes up in discussion instead of deportation of four crore infiltrators. Keeping in view the vote bank politics, many states like Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra ignored the presence of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in those states from time to time".

It is pertinent to note that the petition sought a one-year deadline for the Centre and State governments to identify, imprison, and deport all illegal immigrants and infiltrators. The petitioner also asked the Supreme Court to order the Centre as well as states to revise their laws to make illegal immigration and infiltration a cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable offence.

It further asked administrations to declare the fabrication of forged/fabricated PAN cards, Aadhar cards, passports, ration cards, and voter cards, among other documents, a non-bailable, non-compoundable, and cognizable offence and amend relevant legislation.

Furthermore, the petitioner asked the Union and State governments to identify and prosecute travel agents, government personnel, and anyone who offer PAN Cards, AADHAR Cards, Ration Cards, passports, and Voter Cards to illegal immigrants and infiltrators directly or indirectly.