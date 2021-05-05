SC Stays Delhi HC's Contempt Notice To Centre; 'Officers In Jail Won't Bring Oxygen'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the show-cause notice issued by the Delhi High Court to the Central government for contempt action over its failure to supply 700 MT medical oxygen per day to Delhi as per the court’s directions.

"Putting officers in jail or hauling officers for contempt will not bring oxygen to Delhi. Please tell us steps to solve this," Justice Chandrachud remarked, during the hearing.

However, the court emphasised that the Centre must comply with its April 30 order to increase oxygen supply to Delhi by 700 MT per day to tackle to COVID-19 crisis. The bench also directed the Centre to prepare a plan with a tabulated chart to indicate the way it will comply with the court’s direction.

The plan must indicate the sources of oxygen supply, transport provision, and the necessary logistical arrangements. The Centre must submit the plan before the bench by 10:30 am Thursday.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah was hearing the petition filed by the Government against the Delhi HC’s contempt order. The high court had pulled up the Centre for failing to comply with the apex court's order of supplying 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi per day. It directed the Centre to show cause why contempt action should not be initiated for non-compliance with the order.

Delhi HC pulls up Centre over oxygen shortage

Opposing the contempt notice, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it is unfortunate that the HC issued a show-cause notice when the Union government and its officers are doing their best. Stressing that the matter of oxygen supply to states is a pan-India issue, he moved the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing.

Representing the Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court, “The Centre and Delhi government are both making best efforts. This is not adversarial. Putting officers in jail will not ensure oxygen supply. The Centre is preparing a module for supplying oxygen to various states."

Justice Chandrachud, observed that putting officers in jail or hauling officers for contempt won't bring oxygen. Please tell us what are the steps taken to solve this?



With the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases crippling the health infrastructure, the country has been facing an extreme shortage of life-saving oxygen that is crucial for Coronavirus patients. While the Centre has maintained that it is leaving no stone unturned to meet the oxygen requirement of the region, the Delhi Government has time and again been complaining of oxygen insufficiency.