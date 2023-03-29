SC Takes Serious Exception To Hate Speeches, Calls Out To Stop Using Religion In Politics

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took cognisance of the hate speeches made by fringe elements and mentioned that the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics, such speeches will stop coming to the light.

The remarks of the apex court came after it agreed to take up a contempt plea on Tuesday against the Maharashtra government over a report that claimed that over 50 rallies were carried out in the state in which hate speeches were made by politicians.

According to sources, the Maharashtra government will respond to the contempt plea filed against it for failing to control hate speeches despite the orders of the top court. The hearing on this matter has been posted to April 28.

Supreme Court asks Maharashtra government to respond to a contempt plea filed against it for failing to control hate speeches by Hindu organisations despite the orders of the top court. Supreme Court posts the matter for hearing on April 28. pic.twitter.com/cUkK8mZc5m — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

The contempt plea, filed by Kerala-based Shaheen Abdullah, was heard by a bench of justices including KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna. During the hearing of the matter, the top court also highlighted that fringe elements should restrain from making hate speeches.

The bench also referred to speeches of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying people from remote areas and corners used to gather to hear them.

SC asks not to vilify other citizens or communities

While expressing concern over the number of contempt pleas filed in the court, the bench went on to ask why cannot the people of India take a pledge to not vilify other citizens or communities.

"Everyday fringe elements are making speeches to vilify others including on TV and public forums," the bench said while hearing a contempt petition against various state authorities for failing to register FIRs against those making hate speeches.

During the hearing process, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also pointed out a derogatory speech made in Kerala by a man against a particular community and questioned that petitioner Shaheen Abdullah has selectively pointed out the incidents of hate speeches in the country.

(With PTI inputs..)