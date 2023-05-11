SC To Give Verdict On Disqualification Of Shinde Camp MLAs; Here’s The Full List Of Rebels

The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 11, will pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions filed by the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde following the Maharashtra political crisis that occurred in 2022 which led to the downfall of Uddhav Thackeray's MVA government.

Along with several other petitions in relation to the Shiv Sena crisis, the apex court bench is also going to deliver its order in the petition filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking the disqualification of at least 16 MLAs from the Shinde faction, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The 16 MLAs of Shinde faction against whom the plea was filed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are:

Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra chief Minister) Abdul Sattar Sandipan Bhumare Bharat Gogawale Sanjay Shirsat Tanaji Sawant Prakash Surve Balaji Kinkar Balaji Kalyankar Anil Babar Sanjay Raimulkar Ramesh Bornare Chimanrao Patil Mahesh Shinde Lata Sonawane Yamini Jadhav

Shiv Sena crisis in SC

A 5-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court is likely to announce its verdict on the Maharashtra political crisis on Thursday, May 11, that occurred in June last year following the rebellion of Shiv Sena leaders which was spearheaded by Eknath Shinde.

The bench will be delivering its verdict on a batch of petitions filed by both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena, including one filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, which seeks the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shinde-led faction, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, under the tenth schedule of the Constitution against the rebel MLAs belonging to his faction.

The Supreme Court’s decision in the matter is speculated to have a massive impact on Maharashtra politics. The apex court’s approval to the Shinde camp may give a big boost to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state and is likely to help them in the coming Mumbai Municipal polls.