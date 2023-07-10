SC To Hear Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Kerala News Portal Editor On July 10

The Supreme Court today, July 10, will hear the bail plea of Shajan Skaria, editor and publisher of YouTube Channel Marunadan Malayali, who is absconding after he was booked under certain provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for airing a news item which allegedly defamed ruling CPI(M) MLA P V Sreenijin. The police have not been able to trace the whereabouts of Shajan.

Shajan is represented by Advocate Surbhi Kapoor. A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha will hear the plea which challenges the Kerala High Court’s June 30 order denying anticipatory bail in the case.

Defamation case against Shajan

The anticipatory bail application reached the SC after a defamation case was filed by CPI (M) Kunnathunadu MLA PV Sreenijan along with an additional section of the SC/ST Atrocities Act. He alleged that a particular news story covered by Shajan on May 24, which he broadcast, claimed improper administration of a Sports Hostel under the chairmanship of MLA Sreenijan.

The Kerala High Court on July 1, denied anticipatory bail to Shajan in the case by stating ‘reference to the caste name of the victim is not necessary for attracting the offence under Section 3(1)(r) (of the SC/ST Act). The Ernakulam District Sessions Court had also rejected the bail application earlier. In the lower court, Shajan had argued that throughout the news there was no mention of the MLAs caste.

Justice VG Arun, while denying anticipatory bail to him, underlined that the adverse circumstances are the wanton nature of the allegations and the repeated news items published against the second respondent (the MLA). It was later stated that the reference to the caste name was not necessary for attracting the offence.

The police raided the offices and seized all the computers in the Thiruvananthapuram Pattam office. 29 computers, cameras, and laptops were taken into custody by the Kochi police.

Political parties take sides

Former Information and Broadcasting Minister and Prabhari of the BJP in Kerala, Prakash Javadekar, held no words back to condemn the incidents of attacks against the press by the CPIM machinery. While speaking about a couple of cases of media harassment, Javadekar termed the act of the left terrorism against the media. BJP leaders, including union minister Rajeev Chandrashekar, V Muraleedharan, and the BJP state president, also expressed shock at the incident.

Joining the chorus, Congress leaders condemned the act of CPIM ‘hunting down’ the media for reporting the wrongdoings of the government.

Interestingly, The Muslim League leader decided to keep mum on the attack against Shajan Scaria by stating he had tried to portray the muslim community in a bad light. Muslim League general secretary PMA Salam stated that the League does not see Marunadan Malayali as a media establishment. "The police must go ahead with legal proceedings," stated Salam, an ally of the Congress-led UDF.

Contrary to that, Congress State President K Sudhakaran termed the action 'cruel’ and ‘rubbish’.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists had also condemned the police's act of halting the journalistic work of the establishment and conducting raids on the homes of employees. A journalist from another media house in Kerala had gone on record on a Malayalam news channel saying that even his phone was seized just because he shared news updates with Shajan Skaria. Women reporters' homes were raised in the dead of the night after the high court cancelled the anticipatory bail. Their laptop was also taken into custody.

MLA Anvar continues Charade against media

Meanwhile, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar continued his open threats to the media who do not ‘fall in line’ and those who ‘do not practice decent journalism’. He claims to have created a team of activists who plan to take on media houses that are not practicing ‘real journalism’. He also takes on voices that support Marunadan Malayali, including Congress MP Ramya Haridas and the Press Club President, as well as his critics.