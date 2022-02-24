Last Updated:

SC To Hear BJP Plea Against Calcutta HC Order On Deploying Central Forces For Civic Polls

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea by BJP against the Calcutta HC for directing the SEC to examine the ground situation in municipalities.

Swagata Banerjee
Supreme Court

As the West Bengal municipality polls are set to be held on February 27, the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea by BJP leaders against the Calcutta High Court for directing the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to examine the ground situation in the municipalities of the state. 

The SC will continue to hear the matter on February 25. This comes a day after the Calcutta HC directed the SEC to examine the ground situation in all the 108 municipalities to take further decision on deployment of central forces.

'This is for the EC to decide': CJI Ramana

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hema Kohli was told by senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for the WB BJP, that the HC has put the ball in SEC's court. To this, CJI Ramana said, “Problem is virtually, we are now addressing the issue of governance. This is for the Election Commission to decide”.

A week earlier, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had knocked on the doors of the High Court seeking deployment of central forces in the upcoming municipality polls, 72 hours before the polling commencement. 

The BJP had contended the ruling Trinamool Congress's (TMC) massive victory in the recent municipal corporation polls by alleging that the ruling party had rigged the elections.

The saffron party has also requested the court to deploy special officers to oversee proper CCTV surveillance and central monitoring of such surveillance to ensure that the ruling party does not meddle with the elections. 

TMC wins big in Bengal civic polls

Meanwhile, the TMC won all four municipal corporation elections in West Bengal on Monday: Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore, and Asansol.

The TMC won 39 out of 41 seats in Bidhannagar, although the BJP and the CPI(M) were unable to open their accounts. The Congress managed to bag one seat, and an independent candidate secured victory in one ward. In Chandernagore, the TMC won 31 of the 32 seats, while the CPI(M) gained one ward. The ruling party further wrested control of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation after winning it from the CPI(M), bagging 37 of the 47 seats.

(With PTI Inputs)

