SC To Hear Centre's Plea On Seeking Injunction Against Tractor Parade On R-day

As the Centre had sought Supreme Court intervention over the proposed tractor march of the agitating farmers' unions on Republic Day, the Apex Court is scheduled to hear the plea on Monday. This comes after the agitating unions have called for a tractor parade on January 26 in order to escalate their protests against the agrarian laws. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde will hear the application of the Centre on January 18.

The Supreme Court which had agreed on January 12 to hear the Centre, had posted the hearing for January 18. The Centre had filed the application through Delhi Police stating that any proposed rally or protest which seeks to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, will be an embarrassment to the nation. The Centre requested the Apex Court to restrain anyone from holding any protests or marches in the form of tractor rally or through any other mode in Delhi.

Meanwhile, citing some reports, ANI has reported that farmers' leaders in their clarification have stated that the tractor march will only take place on Haryana Delhi Border and the farmers are not planning to disrupt the Republic Day parade as is being claimed by some unions. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday had stated that the kisans had planned to take out their parallel procession from Red Fort to Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

Despite the Supreme Court implementing a stay on the three laws amid the agitations by a section of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, the farmers have vehemently demanded a complete repeal. Even as the government has urged the protesting farmers' unions to bring forward their issues or doubts and have a clause by clause discussion on the laws, the farmers have refused to hold clause by clause discussion while demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws.

'Many in favour of the laws'

Speaking on the same, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the government is making every attempt to assuage the protesting farmers. Recalling the efforts taken by the Centre, he asserted that he had sent a proposal to protesting unions, expressing the Centre's readiness to address their apprehensions regarding mandis, and traders' registration along with other issues.

While speaking with ANI, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration among other things. The government has also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning and electricity but unions only want the repeal of the laws."

"The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws. When the government enacts the law, it is for the whole country. Most of the farmers, scholars, scientists, and people working in the agriculture sector agree with these laws," he stated.

"If the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of laws, then I think the question of repealing ends. We expect farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause on January 19 and give us options about what amendments can be brought in the laws other than repealing," he stated further.

(with inputs from ANI)

