SC To Hear Manipur Viral Video Plea On Aug 1, Seeks Report On Police Action, FIRs

The Supreme Court on Monday posed several questions on the Central and State Governments in relation to the Manipur viral video where two women were disrobed, paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a group of nearly 1000 men on May 4. The petition was heard by the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Chandrachud comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra. Notably, the survivors have filed a separate application in connection with the FIR related to the assault including their plea seeking protection of their identity.

SC seeks detail of police action, total FIRs filed

CJI Chandrachud pulled up the Manipur police stating the incident took place on May 4 and the FIR was registered on May 18. "What were the police doing from May 4 to 18?" asked CJI.

The CJI further asked, "An incident came to light that women are being paraded naked- at least 2 were raped. What was the police doing? 14 days the police took to register the zero FIR. Who was named in the FIR? Nobody was named. In which case? what was the police doing for 14 days?"

The Apex Court further asked the state government to provide details about the total number of FIRs filed in the matter and sought the steps taken for those who were victims of the ethnic clashes.

"There are 6000 FIRs - How many of them involve crime against women? How many involve offences like murder, arson etc? What is the bifurcation between these 6000 FIRs? We want to know how many zero FIRs were recorded, what was action taken, whether are there any 156 proceedings, and to what extent has been legal aid provided. The other thing- is this the only standalone incident of violence against women? Or how many such FIRs are there?" CJI asked.

SC on the formation of a committee

The two women survivors of the assault have opposed the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe and transfer of trial to Assam. The Centre clarified that it is the top court that will decide where the trial should occur. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the two women stated, "We want a court-monitored SIT probe instead of the CBI.”

To which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said, “The government has no objection if the SC monitors the CBI probe.”

CJI observed that merely entrusting the probe to CBI, SIT would not be enough. This is a situation where a 19-year-old woman who has lost her family is in a relief camp... It needs to be ensured that the process of justice goes to her doorstep. "We are running out of time, three months have gone".

CJI added, "On the committee, there are two ways- we constitute committee ourselves- the party of women judge and domain experts. Women or males wouldn't matter but there should be women because they will be interacting with the victims. This is not in terms of just trying to figure out what has happened but we also need to rebuild lives".

The CJI further stated that the extent of the Supreme Court's intervention would also depend on what the government has done so far. "If we're satisfied with what the government has done, we may not even intervene," he said.

The Supreme Court has posted the matter relating to Manipur's viral video for tomorrow (August 1) at 2 pm.