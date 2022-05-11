'SC To Hear Marital Rape Case, Certificate Of Appeal Given By Judges': Petitioner's Lawyer

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday announced a split verdict on the marital rape case and expressed a difference of opinion on Exception 2 to IPC Section 375. Weighing in on the court's divided judgement, Karuna Nundy, advocate for the petitioners stated that the matter will now be decided before the Supreme Court, for which a certificate of appeal had been given by both judges.

"A certificate of appeal has been given by both judges that the matter will be decided by the Supreme Court only. Justice Rajiv Shakdher has accepted our plea to a greater extent," said Nundy, while speaking to ANI.

Advocate Juhi Arora, a legal rights activist for women also welcomed the order and said that some clarity could now be expected on the Centre's stance as well. Notably, in February, the HC had refused to grant further time to the Centre to make its stand clear on the issue and had reserved judgement on the pleas. The Centre had submitted that it has sent a communication to all states and Union territories asking for their comments on the issue.

"Oral submissions were made (by Centre), but now we are also expecting written submissions and their views on criminalizing marital rape. When adultery was decriminalized, it was done after multiple views were taken, and homework was done. On this as well, the Centre needs time. I think their reply will now be filed in the Supreme Court," said Juhi Arora.

Marital Rape Hearing: HC Bench Split On Verdict

The two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday pronounced a split verdict on a batch of pleas seeking to criminalize marital rape. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher ruled in favour of criminalizing marital rape, Justice Hari Shankar disagreed, holding that Exception 2 to IPC Section 375 (rape) doesn't violate the Constitution as it's based on 'intelligible differentia'.

According to the order passed by the bench, Justice Rajiv Shakdher held that husbands can be held 'criminally liable' for sexual relations without the consent of the wife. On the other hand, Justice C Harishankar expressed his disagreement with this view.

The court was dealing with a batch of petitions seeking to strike down Exception 2 granted to husbands under the Indian rape law. Exception 2 underlines that sexual intercourse by a man with his wife is not rape unless she is below 15 years of age. The pleas filed by the NGOs All India Democratic Women's Association and RIT Foundation had challenged the exception to IPC Section 375 (rape).