SC To Hear Martial Rape Pleas In October, Govt Says Can Have Social Ramifications 

The Government of India, maintaining its stance on marital rape, has suggested that criminalisation of marital rape can have social ramifications as the Supreme Court plans to hear the pleas in October this year. The pleas listed seek crimisalisation of marital rape raising the legal question of whether a husband is entitled to immunity from prosecution for forcing partner for an intimate relationship within the setup of marriage, thus challenging the constitutional validity of an exceptional clause of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code.

As the petitions were mentioned before the bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Padriwala and Manoj Misra by lawyer Karuna Nundy, seeking a date of listing. The Supreme Court has decided that it will hear the petitions seek,ing criminalisation of marital rapes in the month of October. “We will list it in mid-October and see what the status of Constitution benches by that time is,” said the CJI.

Tushar Mehta, the solicitor general, asked the CJI to provide the Center two days to present its case once it is listed, stating that "this will have social ramifications,” whereas Nundy suggested that the petitioners would require three days to submit their materials. Earlier in January this year too, Mehta had asserted that the criminalisation of marital rape would have legal as well as social implications. The Solicitor General said this to the response to court over the petitions regarding marital rape.

When SC recognised Marital Rape

The issue of marital rape has been contentious so long, however, the Supreme Court bench led by the chief justice himself has recognised marital rapes while elaborating the rights if married women to terminate pregnancy. The Court had then held that women in a marital relationship will also come within the ambit of “survivors of sexual assault if they conceive out of forced intercourse by their husbands.

"Married women may also form the part of the class of survivors of sexual assault or rape. The ordinary meaning of the word rape is sexual intercourse with a person without consent or against their will. Regardless of whether such forced intercourse occurs in the context of matrimony, a woman may become pregnant as a result of non-consensual sexual intercourse performed upon her by her husband,” said the court clarifying that it has been done solely for the purpose of abortion act.

(With inputs from PTI)