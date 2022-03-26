SC to hear Monday plea challenging bail to accused in kidnap-cum-murder case of jeweller's son

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea challenging a Delhi high court order granting bail to a man accused in the kidnap-cum-murder case of a 13-year-old boy of a city jeweller, whom the kidnappers killed and dumped his body in a drain in East Delhi on November 18, A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant is likely to hear the appeal filed by the parents of the deceased child.

The appeal filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey has challenged the March 2 order of the high court granting regular bail to accused Pratap Singh Sisodia.

"It is submitted that the impugned order is unsustainable in law and on its own facts and therefore the petitioners are approaching this hon'ble court as the State has failed to prefer any appeal against the impugned order. The high court granted bail to the respondent No. 2 (accused) Pratap Singh Sisodia thereby ignoring the material aspect of the case such as allegations, severity of punishment if the allegation are proved beyond reasonable doubt and would result in a conviction and without any cogent reasons," the plea said.

The parents have contended that the high court failed to appreciate the gravity and nature of offence that a 13-year young student was kidnapped on November 18, 2014.

"As per the CCTV footage, the accused along with co-accused was captured in the CCTV footage on their scooty. The dead body of the kidnapped child was discovered on November 19, 2014 and as per the Post Mortem report, the child was strangulated," the plea said.

"The high court has granted bail without at all considering in its order, the heinous nature of the crime, the character of the overwhelming evidence against the respondent No. 2 (accused) in the charge sheet, the interference of respondent No. 2 (accused) with respect to victim and the witnesses, the likelihood of the respondent No. 2 (accused) fleeing from justice and repeating the offence and the possibility of his tempering with the witnesses and obstructing the course of justice," the plea said.

The victim was kidnapped in the afternoon when he was dropped by his school's cab near his residence on November 18, 2014 and his body was found inside a drain the next morning.

According to police, Sisodia wanted to be an actor and had even gone to Mumbai last year where he did an acting course. He was good at changing voices, a trick he used while making calls to the deceased's parents.

During interrogation, Pratap revealed that he had opened a call centre in partnership and needed Rs 20 lakh to buy the share from his partner so that he can become the sole owner.

So he hatched a conspiracy with his friend Siddharth, who also wanted to make quick money for establishing his own business of car accessories. PTI PKS ZMN ZMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)