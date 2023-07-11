SC To Hear Petitions Challenging Abrogation Of Article 370 From August 2

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 11) considered a clutch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and listed the matter for hearing on August 2. “Hearing to commence on August 2 at 10.30 am and then proceed on a day-to-day basis,” it said in an order.

The five-judge bench comprised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant. The apex court received multiple petitions on the matter from a range of politicians, activists, lawyers and civil servants. They challenged the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 along with the decision to divide the state into two Union Territories- UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

The top court has asked the petitioners to make compilations of reports by July 25 so that parties in the case can get one week's time before the regular hearing. As per the court, no further additions to the compilation will be entertained after the deadline. The top court has also appointed two advocates as nodal counsels for the preparation of common convenience compilations of documents.

The abrogation of Article 370 was announced on August 5, 2019, after which the Centre passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act in a bid to split the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs). It's pertinent to note that since the abrogation of Article 370, the region has witnessed the restoration of peace and harmony with profound progress in governance.

Shah Faesal's petition deleted

The top court has allowed for the deletion of pleas by IAS Officer Shah Faesal, once a petitioner to challenge the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India. Last year in September, Faesal moved SC seeking withdrawal of his name from the list of petitioners who challenges Centre's move.

The unexpected move by Faesal, which led to a setback for the remaining petitioners, came as the Centre accepted his application seeking withdrawal of his resignation from the service. He was reinstated as an IAS in April 2022 and was posted as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years in September 2022.