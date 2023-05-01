SC To Hear Plea Against Premature Release Of Gangster-politician Anand Mohan On May 8

Days after gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh walked out of the Bihar jail, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the petition against his release. The top court’s decision came after the wife of slain Gopalganj IAS officer G Krishnaiah challenged the release of the former Bihar MP, who was convicted for the murder that took place in 1994. The apex court is scheduled to hear the matter on May 8.

Responding to the Bihar government’s decision to tweak the jail rules that led to the release of Anand Mohan Singh, Uma Krishnaiah, wife of Krishnaiah, condemned the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government’s decision and said, “It’s not a good decision.”

As per the petition, the wife of G Krishnaiah submitted, “It is submitted that it is a well-settled principle of law that imprisonment for life means full natural course of life and cannot be mechanically interpreted to be 14 years. It means that imprisonment for life lasts until the last breath.”

The development came after gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh was released from jail on Thursday, April 27, amid a huge outrage over the Bihar government's prison rule change that allowed his release.

Anand Mohan released from jail

Ex-Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh walked out of jail on April 27 after serving 15 years in jail for abetting the murder of an IAS officer named G Krishnaiah in 1994. The release of the former Bihar MP came after the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government changed the prison rule which said anyone convicted in connection with the murder of a public servant on duty was not eligible for a remission in sentence.

Krishnaiah, a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from Mahbubnagar (now in Telangana) was lynched by a mob almost three decades back on December 5, 1994.